Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 277,109 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.02% of CMS Energy worth $178,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,462 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $47,074,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,715,000 after purchasing an additional 760,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,687,000 after purchasing an additional 397,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,064,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cfra lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

