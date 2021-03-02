Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,727,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,924 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 4.26% of NeoGenomics worth $254,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,396.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $6,311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,848.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,883 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,734. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,771.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

