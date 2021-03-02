Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 397.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,695 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.45% of First Republic Bank worth $114,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,012,578,000 after purchasing an additional 141,849 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,310,000 after purchasing an additional 68,233 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,866,000 after purchasing an additional 56,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $166.07 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $180.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.