Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $119.60 Million Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,363 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.48% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $119,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,571,000 after purchasing an additional 713,320 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,847,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after acquiring an additional 124,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after acquiring an additional 538,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234,854 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of ADPT opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $28,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,773. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lance Baldo sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $315,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,990,214 shares of company stock valued at $116,379,408 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

