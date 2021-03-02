Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $157.58 Million Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 267,391 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 4.32% of Kornit Digital worth $157,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 64.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $950,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 82.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 3,572.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $229,000.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $118.37 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -739.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

