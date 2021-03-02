Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $159.62 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 224.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,050 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.31% of The Boston Beer worth $159,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 451,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,709,000 after purchasing an additional 237,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,259,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,176,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $1,093.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $1,236.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,024.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $954.14.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,983 shares of company stock valued at $40,440,834 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,045.46.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

