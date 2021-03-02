Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $172.38 Million Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,477,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54,696 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.76% of Yandex worth $172,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Yandex by 3,685.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 208,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 202,720 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 77.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Yandex during the third quarter worth $472,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex during the third quarter worth $2,610,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Yandex by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 129,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Yandex stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

