Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $230.21 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 133,080 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.14% of T-Mobile US worth $230,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS stock opened at $124.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average of $122.40. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold 60,800 shares of company stock worth $7,538,896 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.