Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $262.34 Million Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,477,256 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 442,586 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.23% of Cree worth $262,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $118.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.77. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

