Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,529,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,033 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 6.10% of Veracyte worth $172,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 281.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $77,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

