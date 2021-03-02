Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,903,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,231 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.98% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $134,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $894,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $54.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

