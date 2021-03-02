Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 290,357 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $112,609,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.56% of SVB Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $527.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $550.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $486.15 and its 200 day moving average is $350.28.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,311.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,487 shares of company stock worth $19,103,951. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

