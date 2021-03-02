Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 551,995 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,850,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.37% of Twilio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio stock opened at $415.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.20 and a 200-day moving average of $317.92.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.50.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $5,908,075.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,034 shares of company stock worth $91,827,857. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

