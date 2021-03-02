Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 276,656 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,656 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.11% of LiveRamp worth $102,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simmons Bank lifted its position in LiveRamp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.85. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,668 shares of company stock worth $3,302,433 in the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.