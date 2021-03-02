Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 78,852 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,852 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.90% of Synchrony Financial worth $182,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

