Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 89,772 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,772 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.62% of IPG Photonics worth $192,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,067,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,463,000 after purchasing an additional 129,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,260,000 after acquiring an additional 489,602 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,912 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 456,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $1,498,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001 in the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $228.77 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.42 and a 200 day moving average of $201.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

