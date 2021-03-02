Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 90,775 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,775 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.65% of MSCI worth $239,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

NYSE:MSCI opened at $424.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $455.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $420.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.52.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.17.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.