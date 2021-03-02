Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 3,335,042 KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,335,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,238,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.40% of KE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BEKE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.48.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

