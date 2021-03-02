Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.97% of IDEX worth $146,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,329,000 after purchasing an additional 52,493 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 83,925.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,410 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 409.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,685,000 after purchasing an additional 721,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

NYSE IEX opened at $199.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.73. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $211.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

