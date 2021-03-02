Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,530 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.76% of Synopsys worth $299,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 536,678 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after buying an additional 519,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after buying an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after buying an additional 315,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $254.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.