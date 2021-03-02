Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,426,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,119 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.63% of BioNTech worth $116,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 156,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 44,986 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BNTX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.11 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $131.00.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.