Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,735 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.71% of Tyler Technologies worth $301,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,386,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,951,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,003,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.10, for a total value of $4,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,202,540.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,756 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.91, for a total transaction of $3,660,133.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,468,006.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,802 shares of company stock valued at $35,943,995 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.22.

TYL opened at $474.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.85, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $441.54 and a 200 day moving average of $402.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.22 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.