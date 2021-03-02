Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 16,337 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,821,175 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,337 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $147,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,040 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in Comcast by 9.5% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 63,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Comcast by 12.2% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 313,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,201 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA opened at $54.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $249.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

