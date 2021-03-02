Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 17,234 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,234 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.43% of Wayfair worth $97,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Wayfair by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29,164 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W opened at $327.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $58,268.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $640,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,494 shares of company stock worth $32,341,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on W. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.31.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

