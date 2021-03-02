Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 18,670 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,670 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.31% of AMERCO worth $116,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 156,947 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,259,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 255,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,800,000 after acquiring an additional 47,453 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,595,000 after acquiring an additional 43,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,334,000 after acquiring an additional 35,005 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $430.05 per share, with a total value of $468,754.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,897,526.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $575.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $222.34 and a 12 month high of $582.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $496.11 and a 200-day moving average of $416.65.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

