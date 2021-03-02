Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 2,299,533 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,772,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,299,533 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.21% of HDFC Bank worth $272,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 42.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,821 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,086,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 123.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,993,000 after purchasing an additional 929,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,976,000 after purchasing an additional 633,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $82.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $84.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.20.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

