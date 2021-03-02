Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 2,794 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.14% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $123,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GS opened at $331.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $335.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.30 and its 200 day moving average is $239.54. The stock has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

