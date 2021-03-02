Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 318,132 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,937,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,132 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.60% of Genmab A/S worth $160,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 318,230 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 349,845 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 53.6% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 367,480 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 734,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 353,483 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

GMAB opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.