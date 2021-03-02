Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 344,489 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,032,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 344,489 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 4.42% of Air Lease worth $223,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 52,944 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 602,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,778,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Lease news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820. 6.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AL stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

