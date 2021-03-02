Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 506,187 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,187 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.89% of StoneCo worth $206,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.18.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

