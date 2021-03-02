Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 57,479 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,479 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.46% of Roper Technologies worth $207,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 137.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,533,000 after buying an additional 529,614 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after buying an additional 318,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after buying an additional 298,628 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after buying an additional 269,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,553,000 after purchasing an additional 142,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $383.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.84.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

