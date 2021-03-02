Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 57,506 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,506 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.32% of Chewy worth $119,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 624.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $12,573,206.80. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $104.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.76 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

