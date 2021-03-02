Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 5,834 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.61% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $168,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

In other news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $10,817,519 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $162.84 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $182.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.39, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

