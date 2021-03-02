Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 8,619 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.70% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $271,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,511,000 after acquiring an additional 97,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.48.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,484.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 177.63, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,470.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1,342.80. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

