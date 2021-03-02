Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,654 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.09% of Thor Industries worth $107,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 53,925 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,622,000 after purchasing an additional 161,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 32.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,986,000 after purchasing an additional 106,181 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,565.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth about $27,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $121.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $132.12. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.