Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO Sells $628,506.75 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $628,506.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.51. The company had a trading volume of 484,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,339. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 28.0% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

