Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Ian Taylor Sells 894 Shares

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,295.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.51. 484,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,339. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

