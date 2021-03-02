Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,959 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,863. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

