Arweave Price Up 67.2% This Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $10.62 or 0.00022215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 67.2% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $354.74 million and $12.53 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.89 or 0.00813270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00028818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00061355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00045335 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.