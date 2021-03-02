Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) Short Interest Up 183.6% in February

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 297,500 shares, an increase of 183.6% from the January 28th total of 104,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,069,000. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACND traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. 116,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,961. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.66. Ascendant Digital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $11.32.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on businesses in interactive entertainment, film/television, music, comics, board games, books, esports, live events, and other forms of consumer entertainment, enabling services and technologies.

