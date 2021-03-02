Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Short Interest Up 265.6% in February

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, an increase of 265.6% from the January 28th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,916,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ASTI opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Ascent Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile
