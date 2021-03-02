Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Short Interest Up 265.6% in February

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, an increase of 265.6% from the January 28th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,916,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ASTI opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Ascent Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, such as XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules.

