ASGN (ASGN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

2/19/2021 – ASGN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

2/12/2021 – ASGN was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

2/11/2021 – ASGN had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – ASGN had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $108.00.

ASGN stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.31. 165,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,090. ASGN Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $538,534.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,479 shares of company stock worth $1,566,144. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

