ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ASMIY stock remained flat at $$275.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 541. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $302.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASM International stock. EQIS Capital Management increased its position in shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. EQIS Capital Management’s holdings in ASM International were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

