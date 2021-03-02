ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 532,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,823 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of ASML worth $259,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,005,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $576.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $559.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.26. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $608.71. The company has a market capitalization of $242.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

