Assetmark Inc. Buys 107,337 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,337 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $100,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,357. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $96.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.