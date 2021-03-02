Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,782,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,623 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.2% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $399,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after purchasing an additional 217,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,724,000 after purchasing an additional 419,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $71.65. 11,274,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average of $65.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

