Assetmark Inc. Has $220.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.35% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $220,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.72. The stock had a trading volume of 158,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,653. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.87 and a 200 day moving average of $113.97.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

