Assetmark Inc. Has $76.05 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,826 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 184,180 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.09% of Target worth $76,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT stock traded down $8.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.99. 613,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,022. The stock has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

