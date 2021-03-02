Assetmark Inc. Purchases 342,342 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,342 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.83% of iShares MBS ETF worth $218,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Titus Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.22. 66,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average is $110.06. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.