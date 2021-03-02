Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $92.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Astec Industries traded as high as $74.02 and last traded at $72.93, with a volume of 1082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.02.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASTE. Sidoti increased their price target on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Astec Industries by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.18.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

